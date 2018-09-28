Press Association

First Photo Of Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers Will Make Your Heart Happy

September 28, 2018
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - Get ready to have the biggest smile on your face.

Sony Pictures released the first photo of Tom Hanks in character as Mr. Rogers on Thursday, immediately giving fans around the world a burst of joy.

The Oscar winner, 62, is smiling happily at the camera in a bright red sweater pulled over a buttoned-up shirt and tie over khaki pants — the familiar outfit Fred Rogers is remembered for wearing.

Hanks is also sporting gray-dyed hair and eyebrows, making him look even more of a transformation into the beloved TV personality for the untitled Mr. Rogers film.

Sony also revealed the movie will hit theaters Oct. 2019.

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Mister Rogers Photo
Mister Rogers

