Someone Created 'Mayochup' And We Don't Know How To Feel

April 11, 2018
The internet has gone wild over a picture of Heinz' new controversial sauce...'Mayochup.'

The unthinkable (or should we say ingenious?) sauce is essentially just a mixture of ketchup and mayonnaise. Yet, the internet is in uproar.

As while some people were all over the innovative invention, others were disgusted at the thought.

Some people feel vindicated by the endorsement of what is sometimes a controversial mash-up:

Currently you can buy the sauces online in the Middle East, from The Sultan Centre and Margin Fresh, for around $3-$4 (plus a whole load of shipping charges).

No word yet on whether Heinz plans to bring Mayochip to U.S. shelves.

In the meantime, if you're into this kind of combination, you will just have to stick mixing it yourself.

