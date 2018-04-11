Someone Created 'Mayochup' And We Don't Know How To Feel

The internet has gone wild over a picture of Heinz' new controversial sauce...'Mayochup.'

#yummmm #mayochup A post shared by Mike Meyers (@gellyyboyy) on

The unthinkable (or should we say ingenious?) sauce is essentially just a mixture of ketchup and mayonnaise. Yet, the internet is in uproar.

As while some people were all over the innovative invention, others were disgusted at the thought.

When you’re too lazy to mix your ketchup and mayonnaise #mayochup pic.twitter.com/Ac4aWJk1Pz — Owen Beers (@radioowen) April 10, 2018

I’m finding Mayochup a deeply upsetting concept. — Talia Pick (@Talia_pick) April 10, 2018

Some people feel vindicated by the endorsement of what is sometimes a controversial mash-up:

Shout out to all of you punks who always said "Ewwwwwww" BEHOLD... #mayochup -- -- pic.twitter.com/KD5MiQbf2v — Artistic Boundaries (@artisticboundco) December 7, 2017

‘Heinz have invented Mayochup: Mayonaise & Ketchup!’



Hunnies pls, I’ve been doing that since I was 3 ----‍♂️ — Lewis Gorse (@GorseYouCan) April 10, 2018

Currently you can buy the sauces online in the Middle East, from The Sultan Centre and Margin Fresh, for around $3-$4 (plus a whole load of shipping charges).

No word yet on whether Heinz plans to bring Mayochip to U.S. shelves.

In the meantime, if you're into this kind of combination, you will just have to stick mixing it yourself.