Social Media May Improve Mental Health In Adults

You know how there are studies that claim coffee is good for you, only to be refuted by another saying it's bad. Then more come out flip-flopping again. Here's one that now says social media may improve your mental health.

Researchers at Michigan State University found that the platforms give adult users access to important information, plus help to maintain relationships.

Results showed that those on social media were 63 percent less likely to experience and 1.63 times more likely to avoid serious psychological distress.

The data set focused on adults rather than teens or college-aged participants, concluding that technology alone might not impact your mental health but what stage you're at in life.