Man Is Swept Into Whale’s Mouth And Lives To Tell The Tale

March 11, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- A diver in South Africa nearly became a real-life Jonah after narrowly escaping the jaws of a whale.

51-year-old Rainer Schimpf was snorkeling in Port Elizabeth Harbour when he was swept up into the whale's mouth during a 'sardine feeding frenzy'.  Photos show Schmipf's leg sticking out of the whale's mouth. 

Schimpf thought he was about to be dragged below the ocean depths, but miraculously the whale let go right before submerging.

The beast in question was a Bryde's Whale, which can grow as large as 55 feet and 30 tons.  Incredibly, Schmipf was barely hurt and even dove back into the water shortly after.  

