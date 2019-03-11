Man Is Swept Into Whale’s Mouth And Lives To Tell The Tale

(104.3 WOMC) -- A diver in South Africa nearly became a real-life Jonah after narrowly escaping the jaws of a whale.

51-year-old Rainer Schimpf was snorkeling in Port Elizabeth Harbour when he was swept up into the whale's mouth during a 'sardine feeding frenzy'. Photos show Schmipf's leg sticking out of the whale's mouth.

Extraordinary images show the moment a diver was almost swallowed by a whale off the South African Coast. #7News pic.twitter.com/vKmWzPNYV9 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) March 10, 2019

Schimpf thought he was about to be dragged below the ocean depths, but miraculously the whale let go right before submerging.

The beast in question was a Bryde's Whale, which can grow as large as 55 feet and 30 tons. Incredibly, Schmipf was barely hurt and even dove back into the water shortly after.