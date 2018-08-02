Meet The Twin Peaks Girls At The Woodward Dream Cruise

(WOMC) - The streets will probably be steamy -- in more ways than one -- at this year's Woodward Dream Cruise.

Why is that, you ask? It's because the Twin Peaks girls are going to be at the WOMC Photo Pit Stop at 13 and-a-half and Woodward.

You can meet the women and chat them up about your ride, even get a picture taken of the three of you together.

Participants can also score some sweet Dream Cruise merchandise for FREE.