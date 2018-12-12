Small Town Newspaper 'Uranus Examiner' Quits Publication, Blames Judgmental People

(104.3 WOMC) -- There's naval gazing, and then there's this: The Uranus Examiner, an unfortunately named publication that ceased to exist this week.

Turns out, people were mean and endlessly roasted its name.

A sad day was had by many, as The Uranus Examiner is the only paper that represents a tiny outpost on Route 66 called Pulaski County, MO.

The final edition of the newspaper was an interesting hodgepodge of news and opinion. It included a story from the founder lambasting banks that wouldn't fund his media start-up because he also owned a strip club. There was a call to action for citizens about empowering themselves, and a feature on a local Christmas event.

In statements posted on Facebook, Managing Editor Natalie Sanders and Louie Keen, the paper’s owner and publisher, blamed a judgmental “Fuddy Duddy Squad” for the Examiner’s demise.

“We were committed to trying to help the community with a great newspaper. The problem was, a few fools in the community couldn’t allow that to happen because I used to own a strip club,” the owner wrote. “The only people they punished were the vast majority of citizens who appreciated what we were trying to do for the community.”

After journalism didn't pan out, the founder said he may return to his first love -- stand-up comedy.