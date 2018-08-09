Can Too Much Sleep Be Bad for You?

(WOMC) - I hope you're not planning on sleeping in this weekend. New research suggests more isn't always better when it comes to sleep.

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found people who slept 10 hours a night were 30 percent more likely to die prematurely than those who slept for eight hours.

And if that wasn't enough bad news for you, it seems the risk of death from stroke and cardiovascular disease also increased.

Doctors say the study could be showing that people who sleep longer have underlying medical conditions, such as sleep apnea, depression, and anemia.

Doctors say that people ages 18 to 64, should get seven to nine hours per night of sleep.