People In The Western Region Of The Country Are Not Normal On Thanksgiving: Study

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- Thanksgiving -- a time to show your gratitude and eat so much you'll wish you had an elastic waistband.

Most everyone will have turkey or ham on the table, but the side dishes vary.

According to a 2015 study released by FiveThirtyEight, certain parts of the country are fixing to make different side dishes over other.

Here in Michigan, the survey says those in the Great Lakes State will be serving up rolls/biscuits next to their main course.

Here’s what your part of America eats on Thanksgiving. https://t.co/WDpqVXnoSY pic.twitter.com/4drVC50DJ3 — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 18, 2018

I don't believe Michigan got a fair shake on this study. Bread isn't a side dish. It's in a separate category all to itself.

Although, all side dishes weren't created equal. Throughout the country, some parts prefer squash -- like the northern East Coast. In the south. Mac & Cheese is the top side dish. In the Midwest, green beans and casserole will be a top pick on the table.

However, SALAD reigns supreme in the Western region. SALAD?!

Who wants to eat something remotely healthy with their delicious turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, green bean casserole, biscuits/rolls and more? Not me. And I'm not alone.

The 2015 study caused great debate on social media after it was reposted on Twitter earlier this week.

Salad? If someone brings salad to Thanksgiving kick them out. They aren't contributing. They just showing up with some lettuce and trying to eat better food. — Matt (@HanselFranzel) November 18, 2018

Lifetime West-Coaster here. We do not eat salad on Thanksgiving. — KB (@sorrykb) November 18, 2018

Born & raised in CA, never, ever had salad on Thanksgiving. — Cherie Alvarez (@CherieKAlvarez) November 18, 2018

Salad? Salad? My goodness. Thanksgiving is for chowing down on all the foods filled with calories and joy...not a bunch of leaves! — Susie Crimmins (@scrimmins53) November 18, 2018

I had a salad on Thanksgiving once, then I realized it took away stomach space for more gravy and it never happened again — Michael Waldrop (@MadAsAHatter83) November 19, 2018

To view the survey, click here.