Shannen Doherty Says She's 'In Shock' Following Luke Perry's Death: 'I Will Miss Him Everyday'

While the world continues to mourn the death of actor Luke Perry, the loss is understandably hitting those who knew and loved him particularly hard. Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty is one of such people.

"I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend," Doherty told People hours after the star passed away at the age of 52. "I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind."

Perry's breakout role came on the 1990s teen drama as bad boy Dylan McKay, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Doherty's Brenda Walsh. And the pair's off-screen bond continued long after Doherty left the show following its fourth season.

“Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love. Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained in tact,” shared Doherty, who announced in April 2017 that her breast cancer was in remission.

Perry went on to star as patriarch Fred Andrews on The CW hit "Riverdale," and while he hadn't yet been confirmed to appear in the upcoming six-episode "90210" reunion series, Doherty said the pair were working on projects together.

“There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course life in general. Luke and I were working on show ideas for us," she explained. "We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives...I will miss him everyday. Every minute. Every second.”