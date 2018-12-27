Sipa USA

Seth Rogen Reveals Surprise About 'Home Alone' Many Fans Didn't Know

December 27, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) -- You may never hear "Keep the change, ya filthy animal" the same way again.

Actor Seth Rogen has been rewatching holiday classics in recent days, and he was shocked to learn that the black and white movie Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) watches in "Home Alone" was never actually made.

"My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie," Rogen tweeted.

Rogen is right. According to a 2015 article by Vanity Fair, “Angels with Filthy Souls,” was shot in one day- on the final “test day” before photography officially began for “Home Alone.”

The "film" produced some of the actual movie's most iconic lines, like "Keep the change, ya filthy animal."

After Rogen tweeted his revelation, some of his celebrity friends were also in disbelief.

Actor Chris Evans responded on Twitter writing in all caps, "IT'S NOT????"

Nick Kroll appeared to be equally surprised, "It isn't? (Dead serious)."

Singer Vanessa Carlton said, “So did the rest of the world.”

Rodney Rothman, co-writer and director of "Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse," replied to Rogen saying he didn't know it "until you just said this." 

Sometimes ignorance really is bliss.

