Seth Rogen Reveals Mind Blowing Secret About Nintendo’s Duck Hunt

(104.3 WOMC) - In the heyday of the 1984 video game Duck Hunt, there was no social media, no internet, and no easy way of informing the general public of video game tricks.

But now, we have Twitter. And Seth Rogen just shared a major Duck Hunt revelation after having kept it to himself for 25 years.

Apparently, if you have a second controller plugged into the system while the first player is using the NES Zapper, the second controller can control the duck itself.

Hot tip that’s 25 years late but I didn’t have Twitter back then: in Duck Hunt on Nintendo, the second player controller controlled the duck. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 17, 2018

Rogen found out by chance, when he accidentally sat on the controller.

Me and my sister found this out because I sat on the controller by accident and the duck kept flying to the top right corner. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 17, 2018

No more struggling to line up the perfect shot. No more rage-induced game sessions as the dog mocks you in laughter for failing to make contact. You can finally blast that duck into smithereens and call yourself a master marksman.

The “secret” isn’t actually an unknown, as there are YouTube videos demonstrating it — one of them was published exactly one decade before Rogen’s post, though that was probably just a coincidence and in no way evidence of a classic video game tips conspiracy theory.

Video of Duck Hunt is a two-player game

Better late than never, I guess.