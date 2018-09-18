Sipa USA

Seth Rogen Reveals Mind Blowing Secret About Nintendo’s Duck Hunt

September 18, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - In the heyday of the 1984 video game Duck Hunt, there was no social media, no internet, and no easy way of informing the general public of video game tricks. 

But now, we have Twitter. And Seth Rogen just shared a major Duck Hunt revelation after having kept it to himself for 25 years.

Apparently, if you have a second controller plugged into the system while the first player is using the NES Zapper, the second controller can control the duck itself.

Rogen found out by chance, when he accidentally sat on the controller. 

No more struggling to line up the perfect shot. No more rage-induced game sessions as the dog mocks you in laughter for failing to make contact. You can finally blast that duck into smithereens and call yourself a master marksman.

The “secret” isn’t actually an unknown, as there are YouTube videos demonstrating it — one of them was published exactly one decade before Rogen’s post, though that was probably just a coincidence and in no way evidence of a classic video game tips conspiracy theory.

Better late than never, I guess. 

Tags: 
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen Duck Hunt
Duck Hunt Cheat
Duck Hunt Tip

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes