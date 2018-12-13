'Sesame Street' Introduces Homeless Muppet

(104.3 WOMC) -- Sesame Street has been breaking ground for years and the show continues in that regard with the introduction of a homeless muppet.

In 2011, the children's television show introduced a character named Lily. The bright pink muppet was brought in to discuss the issue of national hunger. Now, that same character is being brought back to address the issue of homelessness.

We are proud to announce new resources on @SesameCommunity around the topic of family homelessness. With activities, storybooks & more, our resources can offer help, healing & hope to families without a permanent place to stay. https://t.co/v51GxooXcP #SesameCommunity pic.twitter.com/lDngukLNfE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 12, 2018

Lily's story will now push her into the position of she and her family becoming homeless and being forced to stay with friends.

"Now we don't have our own place to live, and sometimes I wonder if we'll ever have our own home," Lily expressed to Elmo.

Sherrie Westin is the president of global impact and philanthropy for Sesame Workshop. “With any of our initiatives, our hope is that we’re not only reaching the children who can identify with that Muppet but that we’re also helping others to have greater empathy and understanding of the issue.”

Together, we got this. Lily and @Elmo share a special way they show each other support and kindness. For more resources for children and families experiencing homelessness: https://t.co/v51GxooXcP pic.twitter.com/gWlPWNWC5C — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 12, 2018

One in 20 children younger than 6 years old in the United States experienced homelessness, according to a 2017 release of a 2014-15 report by the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the Department of Health & Human Services.

“We know children experiencing homelessness are often caught up in a devastating cycle of trauma – the lack of affordable housing, poverty, domestic violence, or other trauma that caused them to lose their home, the trauma of actually losing their home, and the daily trauma of the uncertainty and insecurity of being homeless,” said Westin, in a press release. “We want to help disrupt that cycle by comforting children, empowering them, and giving them hope for the future. We want them to know that they are not alone and home is more than a house or an apartment – home is wherever the love lives.”