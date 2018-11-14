Don't Get Fooled By This Facebook Scam

(104.3 WOMC) -- Another day, another scam on Facebook to avoid it seems.

The "Secret Sister" gift exchange is back, which will likely only separate you from your hard earned money.

WARNING: The "Secret Sister" gift exchange has returned to Facebook -- and it's a scam https://t.co/hQBFzmhSve pic.twitter.com/X5Gr0nNQiK — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 14, 2018

The pyramid scheme, which was popular on the social media site in 2015, asks users to send one $10 gift to their "secret sister," promising a windfall of 36 to come your way in return.

Unfortunately for anyone sucked into the scam, the US Postal Inspection Service points out that it's "mathematically impossible to sustain," unless new recruits are brought on board.

Worse off, it's actually illegal. According to the Better Business Bureau, "gift exchanges are illegal gambling and that participants could be subject to penalties for mail fraud."