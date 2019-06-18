Your Dog Gives You 'Sad Puppy' Eyes On Purpose And Here's Proof

(104.3 WOMC) -- It turns out that cats aren't the only pets with a knack for manipulating their owners into doing their bidding.

New research reveals dogs developed "puppy dog eyes" specifically to tug at their owners' heartstrings.

According to ABC News, a study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences found that the sad puppy look is the result of tens of thousands of years of evolution, dating back 33,000 years ago when dogs were first domesticated. Dogs actually begin to figure out that when they dropped their snout and looked up at their humans that it helped them get what they want.

Because of this, the muscles in their faces evolved to make it easier for them to make that facial expression to the point where it's now pretty much universal; and pretty much hard for us to resist.

As proof, researchers point to the ancestors of dogs. In wolves, the muscle is non-existent.