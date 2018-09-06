Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Adorable Instagram Post To Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are definitely playing their cards right, when it comes to their more than two-decade-long relationship.

Sarah shared a picture of them to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary writing, “Marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning all you need is two hearts and a diamond. But years later, you wish you had a club and a spade.”

She also posted a pic poking fun that their wedding in 2002 was before the dawn of colored film.

The couple, who have two children together, seem as in love as ever. The actors and lovebirds love to share images of each other on social media, especially during the holidays.

We look forward to seeing how they share many more years of marriage together.