Santa’s Toy Drive - LaVida Massage Barrel Locations [LIST]
Join 104.3 WOMC this year by giving back to the community.
WOMC will be collecting new unwrapped toys in partnership with the Salvation Army to make sure all the kids of Metro Detroit have a great holiday season.
Bring a toy to any of the barrels at one 15 LaVida Massage locations listed below.
Ann Arbor
2793 Plymouth Road, Suite D
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
734.222.1020
Bloomfield Hills
39552 Woodward Avenue
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
248.593.8661
Bloomfield Township
3617 W Maple Road
Bloomfield Twp, MI 48301
248.258.1111
Brighton
9864 E Grand River Ave, Suite 150
Brighton, MI 48116
810.229.0888
Canton
42142 Ford Road
Canton, MI 48187
734.844.1402
Clarkston
5880 Sashabaw Road
Clarkston, MI 48346
248.625.7300
Commerce
3050 Union Lake Road, Suite 3D
Commerce, MI 48382
248.366.4611
Grand Blanc
6303 S. Dort Hwy
Grand Blanc, MI 48439
810.694.6877
Lake Orion
556 N Lapeer Road
Lake Orion, MI 48362
248.693.0820
Livonia
30985 Five Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48154
734.855.4942
Plymouth
15175 Sheldon Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
734.207.1400
Rochester Hills
1276 Walton Blvd
Rochester Hills, MI 48307
248.841.8996
Shelby Township
13929 Hall Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586.737.0312
Troy
73 E. Long Lake Road
Troy, MI 48085
248.813.1330
Washington Township
7727 26 Mile Road
Washington Twp, MI 48094
586.677.1566