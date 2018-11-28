Santa’s Toy Drive - Edible Arrangements Barrel Locations [LIST]
Join 104.3 WOMC this year by giving back to the community.
WOMC will be collecting new unwrapped toys in partnership with the Salvation Army to make sure all the kids of Metro Detroit have a great holiday season.
Bring a toy to any of the barrels at one 15 Edible Arrangements locations listed below.
3386 Washtenaw
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 929-0200
3766 West 12 Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 547-7000
9588 Belleville Rd.
Belleville, MI 48111
(734) 391-8176
533 West Grand River Ave
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 220-3200
26430 Ford Road
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 730-8828
400 GM Renaissance Center
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 393-8000
1339 W. 8 Mile Road
Detroit, MI 48203
(313) 564-0064
32736 Grand River Avenue
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 888-9676
21016 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
(313) 343-0400
508 S. Lapeer Road
Lake Orion, MI 48360
(248) 814-9600
1368 Walton Blvd
Rochester Hills, MI 48309
248-413-8800
35304 23 Mile Road
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 716-1400
873 W. Ann Arbor Trail
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-9620
50464 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
(586) 532-6255
37852 Van Dyke Avenue
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 268-5221
52 West Square Lake Road
Troy, MI 48098
(248) 879-9300
11545 12 Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
(586) 578-4500
23 S. Cass Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48328
(248) 681-8444
6167 Haggerty Rd.
West Bloomfield, MI 48323
(2480 960-5200
19117 West Road
Woodhaven, MI 48183
(734) 671-9200