Santa’s Toy Drive - Edible Arrangements Barrel Locations [LIST]

Join 104.3 WOMC this year by giving back to the community.

WOMC will be collecting new unwrapped toys in partnership with the Salvation Army to make sure all the kids of Metro Detroit have a great holiday season.

Bring a toy to any of the barrels at one 15 Edible Arrangements locations listed below.

3386 Washtenaw

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 929-0200

3766 West 12 Mile Road

Berkley, MI 48072

(248) 547-7000

9588 Belleville Rd.

Belleville, MI 48111

(734) 391-8176

533 West Grand River Ave

Brighton, MI 48116

(810) 220-3200

26430 Ford Road

Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

(313) 730-8828

400 GM Renaissance Center

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 393-8000

1339 W. 8 Mile Road

Detroit, MI 48203

(313) 564-0064

32736 Grand River Avenue

Farmington, MI 48336

(248) 888-9676

21016 Mack Avenue

Grosse Pointe, MI 48236

(313) 343-0400

508 S. Lapeer Road

Lake Orion, MI 48360

(248) 814-9600

1368 Walton Blvd

Rochester Hills, MI 48309

248-413-8800

35304 23 Mile Road

New Baltimore, MI 48047

(586) 716-1400

873 W. Ann Arbor Trail

Plymouth, MI 48170

(734) 459-9620

50464 Schoenherr Road

Shelby Township, MI 48315

(586) 532-6255

37852 Van Dyke Avenue

Sterling Heights, MI 48312

(586) 268-5221

52 West Square Lake Road

Troy, MI 48098

(248) 879-9300

11545 12 Mile Road

Warren, MI 48093

(586) 578-4500

23 S. Cass Lake Road

Waterford, MI 48328

(248) 681-8444

6167 Haggerty Rd.

West Bloomfield, MI 48323

(2480 960-5200

19117 West Road

Woodhaven, MI 48183

(734) 671-9200