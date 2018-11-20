Santa’s Toy Drive - Barrel Locations [LIST]

Join 104.3 WOMC this year by giving back to the community.

WOMC will be collecting new unwrapped toys in partnership with the Salvation Army to make sure all the kids of Metro Detroit have a great holiday season.

Bring a toy to any of the barrels at one of the 20 Edible Arrangements or 15 LaVida Massage locations listed below.

LaVida Locations:

Ann Arbor

2793 Plymouth Road, Suite D

Ann Arbor, MI 48105

734.222.1020

Bloomfield Hills

39552 Woodward Avenue

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

248.593.8661

Bloomfield Township

3617 W Maple Road

Bloomfield Twp, MI 48301

248.258.1111

Brighton

9864 E Grand River Ave, Suite 150

Brighton, MI 48116

810.229.0888

Canton

42142 Ford Road

Canton, MI 48187

734.844.1402

Clarkston

5880 Sashabaw Road

Clarkston, MI 48346

248.625.7300

Commerce

3050 Union Lake Road, Suite 3D

Commerce, MI 48382

248.366.4611

Grand Blanc

6303 S. Dort Hwy

Grand Blanc, MI 48439

810.694.6877

Lake Orion

556 N Lapeer Road

Lake Orion, MI 48362

248.693.0820

Livonia

30985 Five Mile Road

Livonia, MI 48154

734.855.4942

Plymouth

15175 Sheldon Rd

Plymouth, MI 48170

734.207.1400

Rochester Hills

1276 Walton Blvd

Rochester Hills, MI 48307

248.841.8996

Shelby Township

13929 Hall Road

Shelby Township, MI 48315

586.737.0312

Troy

73 E. Long Lake Road

Troy, MI 48085

248.813.1330

Washington Township

7727 26 Mile Road

Washington Twp, MI 48094

586.677.1566

Edible Arrangement Locations:

3386 Washtenaw

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 929-0200

3766 West 12 Mile Road

Berkley, MI 48072

(248) 547-7000

9588 Belleville Rd.

Belleville, MI 48111

(734) 391-8176

533 West Grand River Ave

Brighton, MI 48116

(810) 220-3200

26430 Ford Road

Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

(313) 730-8828

400 GM Renaissance Center

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 393-8000

1339 W. 8 Mile Road

Detroit, MI 48203

(313) 564-0064

32736 Grand River Avenue

Farmington, MI 48336

(248) 888-9676

21016 Mack Avenue

Grosse Pointe, MI 48236

(313) 343-0400

508 S. Lapeer Road

Lake Orion, MI 48360

(248) 814-9600

1368 Walton Blvd

Rochester Hills, MI 48309

248-413-8800

35304 23 Mile Road

New Baltimore, MI 48047

(586) 716-1400

873 W. Ann Arbor Trail

Plymouth, MI 48170

(734) 459-9620

50464 Schoenherr Road

Shelby Township, MI 48315

(586) 532-6255

37852 Van Dyke Avenue

Sterling Heights, MI 48312

(586) 268-5221

52 West Square Lake Road

Troy, MI 48098

(248) 879-9300

11545 12 Mile Road

Warren, MI 48093

(586) 578-4500

23 S. Cass Lake Road

Waterford, MI 48328

(248) 681-8444

6167 Haggerty Rd.

West Bloomfield, MI 48323

(2480 960-5200

19117 West Road

Woodhaven, MI 48183

(734) 671-9200