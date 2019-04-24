Sandals Resorts Will Give Away 31 Free 6-Night Vacations To Nurses, Moms, Teachers And Military

(104.3 WOMC) -- Dreaming of white sandy beaches, salty ocean breeze and an ice cold mojito in hand?

Every day for the month of May, Sandals Resorts is giving away a 7-day, 6-night vacation for two to mothers, teachers, nurses or military members.

And yes, you can nominate yourself.

The company says it aims to reward “people that rock” in honor of Mother’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses’ Day and Military Month, which all occur during the month of May.

The all-inclusive vacation for two adults can be used at any of the Sandals or Beaches Resorts located on Caribbean islands like Turks & Caicos, Jamaica, Antigua, The Bahamas, St. Lucia, Barbados and Grenada, the company says.

Airfare is not included in the giveaway.

The all-expense paid vacation, however, does include meals, drinks, scuba diving, snorkeling, access to fitness centers, transfers to and from the designated resort’s local airport and more, according to the “Maycation” giveaway page.

Here's how to enter: nominate someone you know who is a teacher, nurse, active or retired military (you can nominate yourself), upload a photo of the person, and write up to 250 words describing why this person rocks!

A new winner will be chosen every Friday in May.