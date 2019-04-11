Sam's Club Sells A $13,000 Golf Simulator You Can Fit In Your Garage

(104.3 WOMC) -- Sam's Club has the perfect gift for the golfer in your life, but it will just cost you some serious cash.

The wholesale store is selling TruGolf Simulators.

Depending on the size, the prices range from $13,000 to $20,000. The simulator screens start at 114 inches and go up to 165 inches.

The simulator offers the latest technology and 96-course options to practice your swing.