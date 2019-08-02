Sam's Club Is Selling Grape Soda Flavored Grapes
(WOMC) -- Forget Cotton Candy grapes, Sam's Club is now selling Grape Soda Grapes!
A rep for the brand told Delish, this exclusive flavor features "the intense sweet flavor of your favorite grape pop with a unique tropical twist" and is only available for a limited time at a limited number of Club's.
Honestly, all I can think about. It's a have to have. #samsclub https://t.co/W5UyAZlOUl— Holly (@HollyGilbert) July 31, 2019
Thankfully, there are a few other fun grape varieties you can pick up at Sam's Club while you are there. Of course, they have cotton candy grapes, but the store is also introducing a bushel of new and exciting grape flavors including:
- Moon Drop Grapes - A fun table grape grown in a gravity-defying shape.
- Candy Heart Grapes - These naturally-raised grapes taste like a mixture of raspberry and candy.
- Candy Dream Grapes - These grapes taste like blackberry and plum candy.
- Gum Drop Grapes - Enjoy the flavors of strawberry and candy in this poppable grape.