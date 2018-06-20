Saint Bernard Puppy 'Officer Donut' Is This Police Department's Newest (and Cutest) Recruit

The Greenfield Police Department's newest recruit is absolutely paw-fect!

'Officer Donut' is a nine-week-old Saint Bernard puppy who was just welcomed onto the Massachusetts force. The adorable addition trained side-by-side with seven-year-old police dog veteran Clarence and both animals will now work as comfort dogs, helping lower anxiety and fear for victims of crimes or tragic incidents.

The department shared the images of 'Officer Donut' on Facebook saying he’s perfect for the job because Saint Bernards stand out in crowds and their calmness works perfectly in areas of high anxiety.

While this pup has big pawprints to fill, we have no doubt he'll be up to the task!

Follow along with 'Officer Donut' on his very own Facebook page!