Ryan Reynolds To Reportedly Remake 'Home Alone' As A Stoner Comedy Film

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) - The stoner “Home Alone” movie you never knew you needed is on its way, ya filthy animals.

Ryan Reynolds is currently developing a reimagining of the classic film, which starred Macaulay Culkin, as an R-rated comedy about a guy whose home is burgled after he gets too high, according to multiple outlets.

The “Deadpool” actor is set to produce and potentially star in Stoned Alone, helmed by director Augustine Frizzell with a script from Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.

According to Deadline, the film "centers around a twenty-something weed growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip. He makes the best of things by getting high. Paranoia sets in and he believes he hears someone break into his house. Turns out thieves have broken in. Fully stoned and fueled by paranoia, he tries to thwart the thieves and defend his castle."

Since this isn’t exactly a traditional reboot, don’t expect Culkin to make an appearance.