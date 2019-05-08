Actor Ryan Reynolds Says His Favorite Shirt Comes From A Michigan Bar

(104.3 WOMC) -- "Detective Pikachu" star Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his wardrobe -- rather his lack thereof-- to the New York Times, and the famous actor revealed his favorite shirt came from a bar in Michigan.

According to the article, Reynolds' favorite T-shirt has been in his closet for nearly two decades and is from the Zukey Lake Tavern, which is near Pinckney and Hamburg Township.

"I have an old T-shirt that I’ve had for maybe 18 years. It was black, but is gray now. And on the front it says Zukey Lake Tavern. I don’t even know where that is, but it’s a real tavern somewhere in the United States," he told the New York Times. "I've had a couple of people say, 'No way! That’s from my hometown.' I got it at a vintage store shortly after I moved to Los Angeles from Vancouver, way the hell long ago. Maybe this was in 1998 when everything in vintage stores was like four bucks."

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

If you're curious, the bar sells various kinds of merchandise in different styles and colors, such as tie-dye hoodies and T-shirts, tank tops, women's V-neck shirts and hoodies with phrases such as, "Zukey Lake Tavern, it's on the way to Hell, Michigan."

To see the shirt or buy your own, visit the Zukey Lake Tavern website.