Here's Where You Can Buy A Burger For 1954 Prices

Jim Brady's Detroit is celebrating its third anniversary by rolling back its prices.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, the Royal Oak restaurant will roll back to the prices of its items when it first opened in 1954.

Prices at the restaurant, located at 1214 S. Main Street, include $1.30 for their special burger and fries, $0.60 for a cup of their original recipe chili and $1.95 for cocktails such as a manhattan.

Proceeds from burger sales on Nov. 28 will go towards the no-kill New Beginnings Animal Rescue.