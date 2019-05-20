Want $10,000 And A Trip To France? Just Drink Wine

(104.3 WOMC) -- The headline seems waayyy to good to be true, doesn't it?

Yet, it's totally real - and you could be the perfect person for the job!

Wine company Rosé All Day wants to give someone their dream job of being a "rosé influencer" on Instagram.

The newest employee would receive $10,000 and a luxurious trip to the south of France to live in the brand’s château in the Languedoc region, where they will be tasked with creating content surrounding their favorite pink drink.

We’re giving away $10K and a trip to our beautiful #chateau in France. Starting next month, we’ll be holding an Influencer Casting Call! Tag someone who will totally #slay this contest. Check back soon for full rules and regs! pic.twitter.com/9KXv24PlMW — Rose All Day (@Rose_All_Day) May 15, 2019

In a press release, Rosé All Day said the chosen influencer will be tasked at creating premium content in a giant mansion with a bounty of Rosé All Day product “for art directing, staging, and of course drinking.”

Applications for the job open on June 8, commonly known as National Rosé Day.

All you have to do to apply is post to Instagram and tag them with your most premium rosé content.

Just before Labor Day Weekend, judges from Rosé All Day will choose five finalists, who will then be tasked with creating one more image each to blow away the competition before the final influencer is selected.