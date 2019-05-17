'Twilight' Star Robert Pattinson In Talks To Play 'The Batman' In New Film

(104.3 WOMC) -- From "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" to the Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson is in line to play Batman, according to a new report.

According to Variety, the actor is close to sealing a deal to play "The Batman" in the forthcoming Warner Bros. superhero film that is Matt Reeves is directing, which hits theaters June 25, 2021.

The role would mark a major return to big-budget fare for the “Twilight” star after several years of collaborating with revered auteurs on movies like “Good Time” and “High Life.”

Reeves, who directed “Cloverfield” and “Let Me In” before helming both “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes,” is said to have gotten to choose his own Batman after Ben Affleck left the project.

Many actors have donned the cape and cowl before. Christian Bale is the most familiar Batman to the current generation of moviegoers for starring in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, with Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney preceding him in Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher’s cycle.

Pre-production on “The Batman” is set to begin this summer.