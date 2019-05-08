Rob Lowe Cancels Detroit Show Due To Schedule Conflict

(104.3 WOMC) -- Due to a scheduling conflict, “Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE!” at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel on Friday, June 14 has been canceled.

313 Presents made the announcement Wednesday (May 8).

Tickets purchased online or by phone, will be automatically refunded. All other tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase.