Road Crew Misspells ‘School’ In School Crossing

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A road crew in Florida should get an “F″ for spelling.

A motorist on Thursday spotted the error, realizing that workers in Doral had made a mistake when painting the word “school” at a pedestrian crossing in the road. Instead of S-C-H-O-O-L, it was spelled S-C-O-H-O-L.

The city tweeted that the private contractor has now corrected its work. It’s not clear how long the mistake was there in plain sight.