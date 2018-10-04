Researcher: ‘Selfie deaths have become a major public health problem’

More than 250 people have died in the last six years from taking Selfies, according to a study published earlier this year.

Selfies near water and trains by men who were about 23 years old have been the most fatal, according to researchers with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Selfie deaths, as it is being called, has become a major public health problem.

The findings were published in the July-August edition of the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.