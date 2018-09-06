Research Says Men Are Ashamed Of Being Vegetarian

What are your thoughts about men who do not eat meat? Should they turn in their man card? Men surveyed pretty much think the answer is "yes."

The study found that a number of vegetarian men relayed different experiences that "indicated shame, embarrassment, or conflict-avoidance that on occasion led them to eat meat, or offer meat to guests in their house.”

Why is that? There's some kind of powerful mental connection between the idea of red-blooded manly men, and men who tear into a steak.

I'm not a vegetarian, but I'm almost to the point of never eating red meat, and proud of it especially with results from my blood work.

Still, some sense a stigma.

According to the survey, about 63 percent of vegans in the U.K. in 2016 were female, while only 37 percent were male.

Dr. Emma Roe explains why men categorize themselves differently than women who stay away from meat. “Eating animals has been a key feature of the history of human civilization,” she said. "It is a demonstration of the distinction between society and nature, because we can eat them. Men have been the dominant power in human civilization; Thus, the association of eating meat is stronger for men than for women.” I personally don't feel that, and I give nothing but props to those who are vegans. Source: Fox News