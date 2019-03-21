Report: Detroit Man Accidentally Shot Trying To Kill Cockroach

(104.3 WOMC) -- A Detroit man accidentally brought a gun to a cockroach fight - and lost.

The 50-year-old told police Tuesday that he tried to kill the roach by throwing a shoe at it. However, inside that shoe was a loaded revolver. The gun fell out and fired, hitting the guy in a foot.

The Detroit Free Press reports authorities are still trying to corroborate the man's story.

It is unclear whether he ended up successfully squashing the cockroach or not.