Reese's Unveils Vending Machine That Trades Unwanted Candy [VIDEO]

(104.3 WOMC) -- We have all created the pile of unwanted candy when sorting our loot from Halloween night. Thanks to Reese's, you can now swap out your foul candy with their delectable peanut butter cups.

Reese's has set up a machine in New York that allows you to insert your unwelcome candy and receive Reese's in its place.

No tricks here. Trade in your Halloween candy for Reese's candy. What'd you expect from the GOAT of Halloween?! #ReesesCandyConverter #NotSorry pic.twitter.com/bTrjF2IFay — REESE'S (@reeses) October 30, 2018

In a recent survey by Reese's, they found that 90 percent of people would seize the opportunity to make a switcheroo with their Halloween haul.

The machine will be set up at 4 p.m. and be available for candy connoisseurs until 9 p.m., or until the 10,000 cups in the machine are gone.