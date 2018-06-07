Reese Witherspoon Confirms 'Legally Blonde 3' In The Most Perfect Way

What, like it’s hard?

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram Thursday to confirm that she will be bending and snapping as everyone's favorite Harvard Law graduate, Elle Woods, in Legally Blonde 3.

“It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” she captioned a short clip of herself in a sparkly pink bikini, floating past the camera on a blue lounger.

Fans of the original films will recognized the look from Elle’s Harvard admissions video.

Video of Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay

Witherspoon originated the role in the 2001 comedy and reprised it for 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.