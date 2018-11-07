This Reese’s Advent Calendar Might Be the Sweetest Way to Count Down to Christmas

(104.3 WOMC) -- Advent calendars are having a moment right now. From booze to food, it certainly seems like there is an advent calendar for everyone this holiday season. But for those with a passion for a specific brand of peanut butter-meets-chocolate treats, a new Reese’s Advent Calendar is sure to check plenty of a candy lover's boxes for 24 straight days.

The 2018 Reese's Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar is currently selling on Amazon for $16.89.

Behind each of the cardboard doors, Reese’s fans will find one of two things: six contain a single Miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, the other 18 contain a four-piece packet of Reese’s Pieces. It's a nice portion-controlled way to fulfill a craving for peanut butter and chocolate every day (for 24 days) without going overboard.

Reese's Just Launched An Advent Calendar On Amazon That All Candy Lovers Need, Stat https://t.co/CCbXeRK1yT

Love it @reeses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aAlOpiOkc8 — Joe Morris (@jspeedymorris22) November 6, 2018

Overall, the chocolate and peanut butter countdown calendar is a must-have for the holiday season.