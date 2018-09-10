Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP

Rascals' guitarist Cornish recovering from on-stage collapse

September 10, 2018
Features

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A publicist says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is in good spirits at a Montana hospital after collapsing during a concert.

Melissa Kucirek says the 74-year-old Cornish is expected to be released from a Billings hospital on Wednesday.

She said Sunday that "he's on the path to a speedy recovery" and is eager to get back on stage.

Kucirek says she didn't know what caused Cornish to collapse Friday at a show in Billings.

She says that "Gene would like everyone to know that he so appreciates the prayers and well-wishes."

Cornish, keyboardist Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati and drummer Dino Danelli formed The Rascals in 1965.

Their hits include "Good Lovin" and "People Got to Be Free."

They were inducted into the hall in 1997.
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com
 

