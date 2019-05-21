Margot Robbie Wows As Sharon Tate In New 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Trailer

Ahead of its world premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Quentin Tarantino has unveiled the first full trailer for his anticipated 9th film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The movie is set in Hollywood in 1969 and explores the relationship between actor Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his stunt double, played by Brad Pitt. Margot Robbie also stars in the film, portraying actress Sharon Tate.

Video of ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer (HD)

The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Lena Dunham and the late Luke Perry.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” hits theaters July 26, two months after its Cannes debut and 50 years after the infamous murders.