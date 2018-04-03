Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Pushed For Earlier Release Date

Will you do the Fandango? Now that the official release date of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been moved from December 25th, 2018, to November 2nd, there is no reason not to.

Starring Rami Malek, as the legendary frontman Freddie Mercury, the film will reportedly hit theaters a month-and-a-half earlier than its intended release date.

This comes as the most recent development on the film following the termination of director Bryan Singer. Most of the film had already been shot following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Singer told TMZ, "The story's not over yet."