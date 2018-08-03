Puppy Says 'Thank You' Minutes After Being Rescued [VIDEO]

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) - Grab the tissues -- you might shed a tear.

The Dodo, a website focused on animals, shared a video on Twitter of a puppy who they claim was rescued from the chain.

The video shows the puppy, visibly emotional, wanting to comfort the woman who saved him.

This puppy was just rescued from a chain — and now all he wants to do is comfort the woman who saved him ---- pic.twitter.com/3HTBhPXdvO — The Dodo (@dodo) July 25, 2018

Since being posted on July 26, the video has garnered over 5.69 million viewers.