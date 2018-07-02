Puppy Recovering From Protecting Owner From Rattlesnake

Dogs have done some incredible things for their owners, protecting them from thieves, house fires and much more. But, this golden retriever might be the most heroic pup yet.

While Paula Godwin was out for an early morning walk on June 29 with her two dogs, she nearly stepped on a rattlesnake.

Her brave Golden Retriever puppy, Todd, leaped into action, blocking the snake from striking Godwin's leg with his face.

Godwin was able to immediately take Todd for medical attention.

She provided an update to the pup’s condition Sunday, saying her pet is healing from the attack.

Godwin also thanked concerned followers, writing, “Your kindness and support is truly a blessing.”

