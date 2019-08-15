SPAM Is Jumping On The Pumpkin Spice Bandwagon. Really.

(WOMC) -- The pumpkin spice phenomenon died Thursday at age 16. The cause of death was the existence of Pumpkin Spice Spam.

According to USA Today, the beloved canned meat product will be garnished with cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg, and will only be available for purchase via Spam.com and Walmart.com on Sept. 23.

Hormel first broached the idea two years ago in a hoax Facebook post. But this time, Hormel swears the product is real.

"True to the brand's roots, Spam Pumpkin Spice combines deliciousness with creativity, allowing the latest variety to be incorporated into a number of dishes, from on-trend brunch recipes to an easy, pick-me-up snack," Hormel reportedly said in an emailed statement to USA Today.

Wondering what SPAM with fall spices tastes like?

The Daily Meal got an advance taste of the sweet and savory specialty and reports that it’s not … the worst thing they’ve ever tasted? However, we're still skeptical.

The Pumpkin Spice trend has been around for years and was seemingly ignited when Starbucks introduced its Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003.