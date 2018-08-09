Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes May Be Available Sooner Than You Think

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) - Brace yourself autumn-lovers, Starbucks is reportedly ready to launch its fall classic drink - The Pumpkin Spice Latte - as early as August 28, according to Business Insider.

Supplies are already being sent to Starbucks stores, the website says.

The August launch would mark an earlier debut of the iconic drink.

Traditionally, the fan favorite rolls out around Labor Day, but has been out as early as Aug. 26, which happened back in 2014.

Last year the drink—made with pumpkin spice sauce, brewed espresso, and choice of milk—became available on September 1. The coffee chain announced the highly anticipated return of their signature fall drink with a livestream on Facebook.