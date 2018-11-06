Dreamstime

Dinner In A Can: Pringles Selling Limited Edition Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips

November 6, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) -- Those who crave the tastes of Thanksgiving no longer have to wait for the meal to be cooked.

Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

You can only buy the limited-edition chips online at kelloggsstore.com. The three-pack stackable mini cans go on sale Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. and cost $14.99.

The snack brand produced eight Thanksgiving flavors last year that came in a TV dinner-style tray. Those flavors included mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce-flavored chips.

In a statement, senior vice president of marketing Yuvraj Arora says it was "so exciting to see Pringles fans' positive reactions" when it launched the Thanksgiving dinner last year.

Supplies are limited, so if you want your feast -- act fast!

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

