Prince's band The Revolution announces Detroit concert

(WOMC) Prince's iconic band The Revolution is coming to Detroit.

The Revolution will be playing at the Majestic Theatre on Octal. 4. Tickets go on-sale Friday, May 18.

The Revolution were the group that backed Prince during his rise to fame on his greatest work, including 1984’s world-conquering film and soundtrack Purple Rain as well as appearing on 1999, Around The World In A Day, Parade and Sign O’The Times.

Band members Bobby Z, Lisa Coleman, Matt Fink, Wendy Melvoin and Brownmark decided to reunite in April of last year to perform music they helped create with Prince.

Fink says in an official statement, "We can't wait to perform for our fans in cities we missed on The Revolution reunion tour last year and we're also looking forward to returning to some of the towns where we've already performed."

Bobby Z adds, "Prince said that music is medicine. People need it, and we need it. In honor of him, we'll give it everything we've got."