Presale Tickets Available Friday For Jeff Lynne's ELO Concert At LCA

(104.3 WOMC) -- After Jeff Lynne’s ELO played a brief tour this summer – their first in North American since 1981 - the responses were rapturous (the words “flawless” and “visually stunning” were often invoked).

Lynne will bring his live production back to the masses in summer 2019 and Detroit is once again on the itinerary.

Lynne’s ELO will play Little Caesars Arena on July 20. Tickets, priced at $49-$149, will be available for presale at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 via www.ticketmaster.com. Use password: VOCALS.

The presale ends at 10 p.m. Oct. 28 and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29.

Along with fronting ELO (“Telephone Line,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Mr. Blue Sky” and a few dozen more hits), Lynne is revered for his work as a producer and also a co-founder and member of The Traveling Wilburys.