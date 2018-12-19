MUST SEE: Popeyes Launches 'Emotional Support Chicken' To Make Holiday Travel Better

(104.3 WOMC) -- Traveling is stressful in general, but traveling during the holidays is an entirely different level of stress. Between the massive crowds, long lines, and weather delays, holiday traveling can make you feel like you need emotional support, if you will.

Popeyes clearly understands our woes.

For a limited time, the fried chicken chain is offering travelers at Philadelphia International Airport an “Emotional Support Chicken” carrier when they purchase a 3-piece chicken tender combo meal.

The promotion, which starts Tuesday, will provide guests with a carry-on box in the shape of a chicken and a sign boasting about its chicken’s “comforting” effects for travelers.

“This chicken provides comfort and nourishment during stressful air travel. Unlike other chicken, it is marinated in real Louisiana spices for 12 hours and must be permitted to fly without restriction. Do not leave unattended, as Popeyes is not responsible for lost or stolen chicken.”

The fast-food chain said in a statement that the carrier was a “gesture designed to bring holiday travelers some needed humor to what is one of the most stressful places to be during the holidays — the airport.”