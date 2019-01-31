Police: Would-Be Bank Robber Gets Cold Feet, Rips Up Note

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say intended to rob a bank but got cold feet and left without a penny.

Fall River police tell the Herald News the woman walked into the Fall River Municipal Credit Union on Monday afternoon and approached a teller.

Police say the woman hesitated, told the teller "give me a minute," and went to a counter and wrote on a piece of paper.

But she ripped up the note, dropped the pieces in the trash and walked out.

Bank employees pieced the note together and it said: "Give me the money."

Anyone who recognizes the woman in surveillance images is asked to contact Fall River police.

