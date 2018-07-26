Police Officer Helps Homeless Man Shave For A Job Interview [VIDEO]

This small act of kindness is echoing around the world.

Officer Tony Carlson of the Tallahassee Police Department overheard a man say he needed to shave his beard for an interview at local McDonald's.

Without thinking, the Florida cop offered to help give the man a trim. Little did he know, his incredible gesture was being recorded.



The video posted to Facebook has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. "The officer offered to help and didn’t know he was being recorded, simply just wanted to help someone out," the post read. "Kinda nice to see a such a positive story for once."

Officer Carlson knows what it means to go above and beyond the call of duty.