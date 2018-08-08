Police Officer Gives One-Year-Old Driving Toy Convertible Ticket For Being Too Cute

Police stopped one-year-old Grayson because he is just too cute for his own good.

Grayson was cruising in his red toy Mercedes convertible on a sidewalk when the Boston cop pulled him over.

The officer is a friend of the family, and when he saw the little guy, he turned on the blue flashing lights and wrote him one an adorable citation.

Grayson’s dad is a firefighter and his mom, Cori, says she is proud to call the cop a friend, admitting "I know i will strive to have Grayson look up to him, as well as all of our other men and women in uniform."

Meanwhile, Grayson was definitely playing it cool during the traffic stop. The little speed demon’s shirt reads 'I have literally no idea what you are saying."

But if being this cute is wrong, what baby would want to right?