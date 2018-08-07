Plastic surgeons say more patients coming in with 'Snapchat dysmorphia'

(WOMC) - Vanity is at an all-time high it seems.

Plastic surgeons say they’ve noticed a trend of what they call “Snapchat dysmorphia” taking over patients nationwide.

People have been asking doctors to make them look more like the heavily filtered or edited versions of themselves like they see on Snapchat and Instagram.

Researchers identified “Snapchat dysmorphia” as a version of body dysmorphic disorder, which is a diagnosable mental condition that causes people to become obsessive about their appearance and body image.

The Boston University researchers’ article noted that it is often “unattainable” for humans to look like their filtered selfies, and that the apps are “blurring the line of reality and fantasy.”